Lululemon Stock Pops On High Chinese Demand and Positive Earnings Report

Published September 01, 2023
Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) popped 4% higher in early market trading Friday following a strong second-quarter earnings release boosted by Chinese sales.

Key Takeaways

  • Lululemon continues to see strong sales growth in Chinese markets, with revenue in China up 61% year over year.
  • Gross profit of $1.3 billion was up 23% compared to a year ago.
  • Lululemon has once again raised its full-year guidance, explaining why investors have piled into the company's stock following earnings.

Net revenue, gross profit, income from operations, and earnings per share all saw double-digit growth compared to the same period a year ago. The company's $2.2 billion in net revenue was up 18% year-over-year. Gross profit was up 23% compared to a year ago, at $1.3 billion.

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said revenue and EPS exceeded the company's expectations on its earnings call Thursday.

The strong growth was primarily due to 61% revenue growth in China, which powered overall international revenue growth of 52%. Strong sales in China were also a big driver of growth in the first quarter for Lululemon. Between now and the end of the year, the company said it would open 35 new stores in international markets, most of which are planned in China.

Lululemon once again raised its full-year guidance to the range of $9.51 billion and $9.57 billion, echoing the guidance changes it issued following first-quarter earnings.

Direct-to-consumer net revenue increased by 15% in the second quarter, while income from operations grew 19% to $479.3 million.

One black mark on the company's earnings call was that unaided brand awareness remains low, a big problem for a lifestyle marketing company.

"Our unaided brand awareness is still only 25% in the United States. And with the exception of the UK and Australia, our unaided awareness remains in the single digits [...] outside of North America," McDonald said.

