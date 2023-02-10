Lyft Shares Plunge after Disappointing Earnings Forecast

The ride-hailing company reported an unexpected fourth-quarter loss, and issued weak guidance for the current quarter

By
Danial Clark
Danial Clark
Full Bio
Danial Clark is an award-winning executive producer, and previously oversaw business, political and general news as a senior producer at Fox Business, Reuters, Bloomberg TV and CNBC.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published February 10, 2023
Uber and Lyft Logos

Smith Collection / Gado / Contributor / Getty Images

Shares of Lyft (LYFT) plunged 35% in early trading Friday, after the ride-sharing company issued weak guidance for its ride-hailing revenues and announced an unexpected fourth-quarter loss.

Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion expected by analysts. "Our Q1 guidance is the result of seasonality and lower prices, including less in prime time," CFO Elaine Paul said in an earnings release.

The company also reported an unexpected loss for the fourth quarter of $588 million, widening from a loss of $283 million a year ago. Lyft did report having 20.4 million riders in the quarter, the highest level in nearly three years, leading to a 21% increase in revenue to $1.18 billion. Earnings and revenue beat analyst estimates.

The numbers compare to Uber, which also saw its revenue grow last quarter as people spent more on rides and food delivery. "Despite any macroeconomic uncertainty, I’m more confident than ever in our prospects," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an earnings call.

Lyft shares are now flat year-to-date, and down over 70% over the past year. Uber (UBER) shares are up nearly 40% so far this year and down just 7% over the past year.

The greatest daily decline for Lyft shares so far was a 30% tumble on May 4, 2022, after the company’s forecast for earnings and revenue fell short of estimates and Lyft said it would have to spend more heavily to attract drivers.

LYFT Stock - 02/10/2023

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Lyft, Inc. "Lyft Announces Q4 '22 and Fiscal 2022 Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description