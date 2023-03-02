Macy's Shares Jump on Holiday Results

Key Takeaways Shares of Macy's (M) jumped higher after the retailer posted strong numbers for the holiday quarter and provided an upbeat outlook for the full year.

The largest U.S. department store chain beat expectations on EPS and revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Macy's shares skyrocketed 11% on March 2, 2023, bringing the stock into positive territory on the year.

Macy's (M) shares soared 11% as the biggest U.S. department store chain posted better-than-expected results during the holiday quarter, and gave upbeat full-year profit guidance.

Macy's reported earnings per share (EPS), excluding a tax benefit, came in at $1.71, beating estimates. Revenue fell 4.6% to $8.26 billion, slightly above forecasts. Macy's also reduced its inventory, which dropped 3% from a year ago and 18% from 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic slump in sales.

Acting Prudently

CEO Jeff Gennette said the company benefited from a "disciplined inventory approach and compelling gift-giving strategy." He explained that Macy's was "competitive but measured in our promotions, took strategic markdowns, and intentionally did not chase unprofitable sales."

Macy's anticipates 2023 EPS of $3.67 to $4.11, at the high end of analysts' predictions. The company noted that it believes "macroeconomic uncertainty" will continue this year, adding that it was taking a "prudent approach" to its outlook.

With the gains posted by the stock on March 2, shares of Macy's are now positive for 2023.