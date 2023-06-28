Majority of Venture Capitalists Invested in Artificial Intelligence, Survey Shows

By
Vaidik Trivedi
Full Bio
Vaidik Trivedi is a business and economics reporter who works as an Associate Editor at Bank Automation News and as a contributor to Investopedia news. His work has appeared at The Daily Brief, Payments Dive, Forbes, NPR, and Newsday.
Published June 28, 2023
AI chatbot

Laurence Dutton / Getty Images

As more businesses adopt artificial intelligence (AI) tools, venture capitalists (VCs) are putting more money into the industry.

Nearly three-quarters of global VCs invested in AI over the past year, with investors identifying AI as the technology with the most disruption potential, according to a recent survey by PitchBook and Collision.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • A majority of global venture capitalists invested in AI over the past year, according to a survey by PitchBook and Collision.
  • AI was identified by investors as the technology with the most disruption potential.
  • Companies that use AI more than doubled in 2022 from 2017, according to research by McKinsey.

Seventy-four percent of those surveyed said they made at least one investment in AI or machine learning (ML) startups in the last 18 months, and 14% claimed they had made more than six investments in the space.

The number of companies that use AI has also more than doubled since 2017, according to research by McKinsey. Service operations optimization, the creation of new AI-based tools, and customer service analytics are the most widely used cases of AI.

However, funding activities have taken a major blow due to uncertain macroeconomic conditions and rising rates. VCs formed $13 billion in funds during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $78.1 billion in the same period a year ago, according to EY. More than half of investors PitchBook surveyed said they aren’t looking to raise funds, while 54% suggested they believe that raising funds will be difficult in the next 12 months.

Despite being battered by economic headwinds and rising rates, nearly 68% of respondents claim that their pace of investment over the last 18 months remains near normal. Only 3.4% of respondents said that they have halted investments for the time being. 

