Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn Rents Rose to Records in July

New York City's rental market was as hot as the weather in July, with median rent in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn rising to records, after a slight drop in June, according to data released by Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Key Takeaways Median and net effective median rents reached all-time highs for the third time in four months in Manhattan, with median rent for July hitting $4400.

Brooklyn's net effective median rent and median rent set new records for the fourth straight month at $3950 in July.

Queens set new records for the third time in four months, ending July with the median at $3641.

Rents Reach All-Time Highs

According to the Elliman Report, median and net effective median rents reached all-time highs for the third time in four months in Manhattan, while new lease signings slipped from the prior month as the market approached the traditional seasonal summer peak. The median rent in Manhattan ended July at $4400, up from June’s median rent of $4,300, and 6% higher than July of last year. New leases dropped by 3.2% from June and were 6% lower than last year.

Brooklyn and Queens also set records, with Brooklyn's net effective median rent and median rent setting new records for the fourth straight month and Queens setting new records for the third time in four months.

The median rent in Brooklyn ended July at $3950, which is up a whopping 11% from June’s median rent of $3557, and 16.2% higher than last year at the same time. New leases dropped by 27.3% from June and were 38.2% lower than last year.

In Queens, July’s median rent was $3641, a 1.9% increase over the previous month and a 15.7% increase over the previous year. New leases dropped drastically in July at 47.4% fewer than in June and 52.1% fewer than last year.

Why Are Rents So High?

Rents in these areas have been rising steadily since early 2021, but according to The City, NYC as a whole shrank by some 400,000 people between June 2020 and June 2022. So what gives?

Since both the exodus from and return to the city disrupted normal rental patterns, landlords could set prices more easily. Remote workers who chose New York as their home base added to the city's rental market pressure.

During the fall of 2022, just as rents appeared to be leveling off, the Federal Reserve Board raised interest rates in order to reduce inflation, fueling the rent increases in 2023. In addition, short-term lodging services like Airbnb and unoccupied rent-regulated apartments are exacerbating a shortage of housing, according to The City.

Wait Till Peak Rental Season in NYC Is Over

With the cost of home ownership out of reach for many, renting is the only option for many. But with the rental season in New York City peaking from May to September, apartment hunters may face intense competition for the low number of more affordable units. Many searching for a new home may be best served by waiting until fall when the rental season starts to cool.

“I do think at some point that these numbers have to come down. They are just unsustainable,” said Hal Gavzie, executive vice president of residential leasing at Douglas Elliman.

For comparison, the national median rent in July was $2,029, 1.17 percent less than in August 2022, when rents reached $2,053, according to a survey from Rent.com.