Many Workers Think Future Retirees Will Be Worse Off Than Current Ones

Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Published July 06, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • A study finds 41% of workers think future retirees will be worse off financially than those currently retired.
  • Baby Boomers and Gen Xers are especially pessimistic about future retirees.
  • Researchers point to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic turbulence.

A large plurality of American workers are pessimistic about how financially secure those who retire in the future will be, according to a study by the nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies (TCRS), a division of the Transamerica Institute.

The TCRS found 41% of those surveyed felt future generations of retirees will be worse off than current retirees. That was especially true for Baby Boomers (55%) and Gen Xers (51%), while Millennials (33%) and Gen Zers (28%) were more upbeat.

Catherine Collinson, CEO and president of Transamerica Institute and TCRS, said the COVID-19 pandemic and “turbulent economy” have negatively impacted workers’ employment, finances, and retirement preparations.

She added that unless the government and employers provide additional support, “it will be extremely difficult for many workers to recover.” Collinson said the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 has many provisions that address a large number of issues for retirees, “but a highly coordinated effort is needed to ensure they are implemented and successful.”

Transamerica study
Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.
