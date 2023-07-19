Market Rally Continues at Midday on More Positive Earnings Reports

Key Takeaways The rally in U.S. equities continued at midday on July 19, 2023, buoyed by more strong earnings reports.

Carvana shares skyrocketed after the used car retailer reworked debt and posted better-than-expected results.

Shares of oilfield services providers fell after a slowdown in shale drilling.

The recent stock market rally fueled by strong earnings reports continued at midday on Wednesday, with the Dow heading for its eighth-straight winning session. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up as well.

Carvana (CVNA) shares soared over 30% after the online used car retailer reworked its debt and posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Shares of AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ) jumped as concerns about health and financial risks related to potential lead contamination in their cables eased. Constellation Brands (STZ) shares gained after the alcoholic beverage maker struck a cooperation agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management. Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose as the electric vehicle maker outlined plans for a major expansion of its gigafactory in Germany.

Omnicom Group (OMC) shares slumped after the global marketing firm’s sales fell short of estimates. Shares of Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes (BKR) dropped as both oilfield services providers warned of a decline in North American shale drilling.

Oil futures climbed. Gold prices were little changed, as was the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. The U.S. dollar was up on the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded higher.

