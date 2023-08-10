Markets Advance at Midday as Consumer Inflation Rises Less Than Expected

Key Takeaways U.S. equities gained at midday on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 after the Labor Department reported consumer prices increased less than expected in July.

Walt Disney led the Dow higher as the entertainment giant said it was raising prices on its streaming service.

Tapestry shares sank after the high-end fashion products company bought rival Capri Holdings.

U.S. equities were higher at midday after the Labor Department reported the year-over-year gain in consumer prices was less than anticipated in July. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all higher at noon, though the S&P 500 gave up some of those gains later.

Almost every stock in the Dow rose. Walt Disney (DIS) was the best-performing stock in the average after announcing higher prices for its Disney+ streaming service and plans to crack down on password sharing. Global Payments (GPN) shares climbed after Jefferies upgraded the stock and lifted the price target saying the company has “successfully climbed the wall of worry.”

Shares of Axon Enterprise (AXON) advanced for a second straight day after the maker of Taser and other law enforcement and military technology products posted better-than-expected results and boosted its outlook on soaring sales of its cloud services business. Also gaining for a second-straight session were shares of FleetCor Technologies (FLT), after the corporate payments services company’s better-than-expected earnings and revenue, and it raised its guidance on higher fuel card revenue.

Tapestry (TPR) shares plunged as the owner of Coach and Kate Spade brands announced it was buying rival Capri Holdings (CPRI) for $8.5 billion. Capri shares soared. Shares of General Motors (GM) dropped after CFO Paul Jacobson said the carmaker’s production of electric vehicles (EVs) had been hampered by difficulties assembling battery modules. Ralph Lauren (RL) shares tumbled as the fashion clothing company warned that Americans are cutting back on their discretionary spending.

Oil and gold futures declined. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose. The U.S. dollar lost ground to the euro and pound, but gained on the yen. Prices for most major cryptocurrencies were lower.

