Markets Down Midday Ahead of Debt Ceiling Vote

Key Takeaways Markets were down in midday trading on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 ahead of key vote on raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

Advance Auto Parts was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 following its earnings news.

Intel shares jumped as the chipmaker said its Q2 sales will be at the high end of guidance.

U.S. equities were lower midday ahead of the outcome of a vote in the House on raising the government’s debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the country could fall into default next week unless the borrowing limit is increased. Ahead of the vote, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were down, and bond yields were declining.

The S&P 500 was being led lower by Advance Auto Parts (AAP), with shares cratering after the auto parts retailer reported earnings that missed estimates by a wide margin, and slashed its guidance and dividend. Shares of rivals AutoZone (AZO) and O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) were also lower.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares tumbled after the information technology firm missed profit and sales forecasts. Shares of computer maker HP (HPQ) dropped as weak demand for PCs sent sales plunging. Shares of Comerica (CMA) and other regional banks sank.

Intel (INTC) was the best-performing stock in the Dow after the chipmaker said current quarter sales will be at the high end of its forecast. Gold prices were up to their highest level in two weeks, boosting shares of Newmont Corporation (NEM) and rival gold miners. Xylem (XYL) shares jumped on an analyst upgrade.

Oil futures lost ground on concerns about a possible economic slowdown in China. The U.S. dollar advanced versus the euro and pound, but slipped against the yen. Prices for most major cryptocurrencies fell.

