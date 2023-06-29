Markets Boosted Midday by Upbeat Economic Data and Bank Stress Test Results

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio

Mack Wilowski is an Associate Editor for Investopedia. He is a contributor to Investopedia's Term of the Day newsletter, the New York City Recovery Index, and the "What to Expect" weekly markets briefing.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 29, 2023
People shopping at mall.

Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. equity markets were higher at midday on Thursday, June 29, 2023, boosted by upbeat economic data and bank stress test results.
  • Financial stocks gained after the nation's biggest banks passed the Fed's stress test.
  • Shares of air taxi company Joby Aviation surged after the FAA granted the company approval to test its electric air taxi.

U.S. equity markets were higher at midday, lifted by upbeat economic data and a strong performance from the financial sector. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) were up more than 2% after the nation's biggest banks passed the Fed's stress test. Visa (V) and Charles Schwab (SCHW) also benefitted, with shares climbing 2%.

Micron Technology (MU) was the market's biggest loser, after the chipmaker reported revenue plunged 57% from a year ago, the biggest decline in more than two decades.

Shares of air taxi company Joby Aviation (JOBY) surged after the FAA granted the company approval to test its electric air taxi. Shares rose up to 30% before giving back some gains, and have nearly tripled so far this year.

Bond yields surged after U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) was revised sharply higher, raising the likelihood of more Fed rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury note yielded 3.85%, up more than 10 basis points (bps).

Crude oil futures were up slightly, trading just under $70 a barrel. The dollar appreciated against the euro, pound, and yen. Cryptocurrency prices rose, with the price of Bitcoin trading more than 1% higher.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description