Markets Boosted Midday by Upbeat Economic Data and Bank Stress Test Results

U.S. equity markets were higher at midday, lifted by upbeat economic data and a strong performance from the financial sector. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) were up more than 2% after the nation's biggest banks passed the Fed's stress test. Visa (V) and Charles Schwab (SCHW) also benefitted, with shares climbing 2%.

Micron Technology (MU) was the market's biggest loser, after the chipmaker reported revenue plunged 57% from a year ago, the biggest decline in more than two decades.

Shares of air taxi company Joby Aviation (JOBY) surged after the FAA granted the company approval to test its electric air taxi. Shares rose up to 30% before giving back some gains, and have nearly tripled so far this year.

Bond yields surged after U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) was revised sharply higher, raising the likelihood of more Fed rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury note yielded 3.85%, up more than 10 basis points (bps).

Crude oil futures were up slightly, trading just under $70 a barrel. The dollar appreciated against the euro, pound, and yen. Cryptocurrency prices rose, with the price of Bitcoin trading more than 1% higher.