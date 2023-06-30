Markets Climb Midday, Boosted by Cooling Inflation

Published June 30, 2023
Supermarket in Vermont

Robert Nickelsberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. equity markets were sharply higher at midday in the final trading day of the first half, amid optimism inflation is edging closer to the Fed's 2% target.
  • With a gain of more than 30%, the Nasdaq is on course to finish its best first half since 1983, and the third-best on record.
  • Apple's market cap rose back above $3 trillion, recovering a level it briefly held in January of last year.

U.S. equity markets were sharply higher at midday in the final trading day of the first half, after a report showed the Fed's preferred inflation gauge cooled in May and boosted optimism of a dovish pivot by the central bank. Tech stocks led gains, with the Nasdaq up 1.5%, while the S&P 500 added 1% and the Dow rose 0.6%.

With a gain of more than 30%, the Nasdaq is on course to finish its best first half since 1983, and the third-best on record. The S&P 500 is up 16% so far this year, while the Dow is lagging behind with a 4% gain.

Apple's (AAPL) market cap hit $3 trillion, recovering a level it briefly held in January of last year. The stock has risen 46% so far this year, outpacing the broader tech sector.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) was the best performer in the S&P 500, rising 8% after investment bank Jefferies Group upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold," and said it could rally another 45% after more than doubling so far this year. Shares of solar panel companies Enphase Energy (ENPH) and Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) were the next-best performers after analyst upgrades.

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) said Friday it would acquire several Novartis eye care products for $1.75 billion, and shares surged up to 8% before giving back some gains.

Newell Brands (NWL) was among the worst performers on the S&P 500, falling 4% after the consumer goods company was hit with a lawsuit relating to the marketing of its pacifiers. Nike (NKE) shares fell 2% after the athletic retailer posted results that fell short of analyst expectations.

Crude oil prices were up close to 2% near $71 per barrel. The U.S. dollar fell against the euro, pound, and yen. Bond yields retreated, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note at 3.8%. Prices of major cryptocurrencies were lower, with the price of Bitcoin down 1% near the $30,000 level.

