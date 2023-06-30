Markets Climb Midday, Boosted by Cooling Inflation

Key Takeaways U.S. equity markets were sharply higher at midday in the final trading day of the first half, amid optimism inflation is edging closer to the Fed's 2% target.

With a gain of more than 30%, the Nasdaq is on course to finish its best first half since 1983, and the third-best on record.

Apple's market cap rose back above $3 trillion, recovering a level it briefly held in January of last year.

U.S. equity markets were sharply higher at midday in the final trading day of the first half, after a report showed the Fed's preferred inflation gauge cooled in May and boosted optimism of a dovish pivot by the central bank. Tech stocks led gains, with the Nasdaq up 1.5%, while the S&P 500 added 1% and the Dow rose 0.6%.

With a gain of more than 30%, the Nasdaq is on course to finish its best first half since 1983, and the third-best on record. The S&P 500 is up 16% so far this year, while the Dow is lagging behind with a 4% gain.

Apple's (AAPL) market cap hit $3 trillion, recovering a level it briefly held in January of last year. The stock has risen 46% so far this year, outpacing the broader tech sector.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) was the best performer in the S&P 500, rising 8% after investment bank Jefferies Group upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold," and said it could rally another 45% after more than doubling so far this year. Shares of solar panel companies Enphase Energy (ENPH) and Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) were the next-best performers after analyst upgrades.

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) said Friday it would acquire several Novartis eye care products for $1.75 billion, and shares surged up to 8% before giving back some gains.

Newell Brands (NWL) was among the worst performers on the S&P 500, falling 4% after the consumer goods company was hit with a lawsuit relating to the marketing of its pacifiers. Nike (NKE) shares fell 2% after the athletic retailer posted results that fell short of analyst expectations.

Crude oil prices were up close to 2% near $71 per barrel. The U.S. dollar fell against the euro, pound, and yen. Bond yields retreated, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note at 3.8%. Prices of major cryptocurrencies were lower, with the price of Bitcoin down 1% near the $30,000 level.