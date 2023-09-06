Markets Drop at Midday Amid Concerns About Fed Interest Rate Hikes

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were down for a second session at midday on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 amid renewed concerns about potential Fed interest rate hikes.

Lockheed Martin shares fell as the defense contractor cut its guidance for F-35 fighter deliveries.

Shares of Tesla declined on word that CEO Elon Musk borrowed $1 billion from Space X.

U.S. equities lost ground at midday amid concerns that the Federal Reserve may not be done raising interest rates to bring down inflation. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all in the red. Bond yields gained.

Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT) dropped as the defense contractor reduced its F-35 jet fighter delivery outlook. Tesla (TSLA) shares slumped on word CEO Elon Musk borrowed $1 billion from his Space X rocket company just as his 2022 purchase of Twitter, now called X, was completed. Shares also dipped for one of Tesla's biggest lithium suppliers, Albemarle (ALB), which increased its bid to buy Australian lithium provider Liontown Resources to $4.3 billion.

Vitatris (VTRS) shares declined as India’s Biocon Biologics said it completed the integration of biosimilars business it acquired from Viatris.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) shares advanced as the medical device maker shook up its executive team. Shares of Roku (ROKU) jumped as the streaming service announced it was cutting 10% of its workforce and raised its current quarter revenue guidance. Comcast (CMCSA) shares rose as the media company and Walt Disney (DIS) agreed to speed up making a decision on the future of their joint stake in the Hulu streaming service.

Oil and gold futures lost ground. The U.S. dollar advanced against the pound and euro, but slipped versus the yen. Prices for most major cryptocurrencies were lower.

