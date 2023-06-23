Markets Add to Losses to End a Losing Week Amid Concerns About Economy

Key Takeaways U.S. equities closed out the day and shortened trading week with losses.

Only four stocks in the Dow finished in the green.

Cisco Systems and Tesla were among the tech stocks that stumbled.

U.S. equities had a losing day and week on growing worries that more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes could put a damper on economic growth. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all slipped more than 1% for the holiday-shortened week.

Virtually every stock in the Dow was in negative territory, led down by shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO). Tech stocks, which had posted solid gains this week, reversed course and were the biggest drag on the market. Shares of IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), and Salesforce (CRM) dropped more than 1%. Tesla (TSLA) sank after the stock was downgraded for the third time in the past three days.

Copper futures slumped 2%, sending shares of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and other copper miners lower. Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) tumbled after union workers at 150 of its stores announced they would strike in a dispute related to the coffee chain’s Pride display policies.

CarMax (KMX) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 after the biggest U.S. used car dealer’s earnings and revenue exceeded estimates. Generac Holdings (GNRC) shares spiked on generator demand as tens of thousands of residents in the Southern U.S. remained without power amid a searing heat wave. Shares of 3M (MMM) gained after the conglomerate agreed to a settlement over so-called "forever chemicals." Along with 3M, the only Dow stocks in the green were Intel (INTC), Merck (MRK), and Visa (V ).



Oil futures fell. Gold prices advanced. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note tumbled. The U.S. dollar was higher versus the euro, pound, and yen.

It was a good day for cryptocurrency bulls, as most major digital coins traded higher. The price of Bitcoin hovered near $31,000, the highest it’s been in more than a year.