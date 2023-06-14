Markets End Mixed on Fed Rate Forecast, Healthcare Sector Stock Moves

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were mixed on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 on the Fed's forecast for interest rates and healthcare sector stock moves.

Fed policymakers paused their cycle of interest rate hikes, but indicated more increases will be needed.

UnitedHealth's warning about costs sent shares of health insurance companies tumbling.

U.S. equities ended mixed after the Federal Reserve paused raising interest rates, but indicated more rate hikes will be needed this year to fight inflation. That came after the market was roiled by a warning from UnitedHealth Group (UNH) about rising costs as surgeries for senior citizens jumped more than anticipated.



The UnitedHealth comments sent its shares plunging 6%, and shares of Humana (HUM), Elevance Health (ELV), and other health insurance providers sank as well. However, the news boosted shares of Universal Health Services (UHS) and other hospital operators, as well as medical device makers, such as Stryker (SYK) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW).

Nike (NKE) was the best-performing stock in both the Dow and S&P 500 as the athletic shoe and apparel retailer introduced a new ad campaign that featured NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, who wears Nike sneakers. It was a second straight session of strong gains for shares of Oracle (ORCL) after the computer technology firm posted better-than-expected quarterly results and announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) service for the cloud. Shares of chipmakers Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), and Broadcom (AVGO) advanced as the AI frenzy continued. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) and CK Hutchison announced they were merging their U.K. businesses, and shares of Vodafone rose.



Regional bank stocks tumbled as RBC capital cut its price target for Zions Bancorporation (ZION). Solar power stocks lost ground, with shares of SunRun (RUN) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) tumbling 4%.



The Fed report pushed oil futures lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down. Gold prices were little changed. The U.S. dollar slid against the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies gave up earlier gains and traded in the red.

