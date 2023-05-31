Markets Fall Ahead of Key Debt Ceiling Vote

Key Takeaways U.S equities lost ground on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 as investors await key debt ceiling vote in the House.

Advance Auto Parts missed profit forecasts and cut its outlook and dividend.

Gold prices rose, lifting shares of mining companies.

U.S. equities fell ahead of a key House of Representatives vote on the agreement worked out between Speaker McCarthy and President Biden to increase the federal borrowing limit.

The bill’s fate is unclear as some Republicans said they can’t support the plan because it doesn’t cut spending enough. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the country could run out of money to pay its bills by next week unless the debt ceiling is raised.

While the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all were down today, for the month of May the Nasdaq gained 6%. The S&P 500 was slightly higher, but the Dow lost more than 3%.

In today's session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) led the S&P 500 lower, as the auto parts retailer’s shares plunged to a more-than-decade low after reporting profit that was well short of estimates, and slashed its guidance and dividend. Shares of rivals AutoZone (AZO) and O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY), and parts distributor Genuine Parts Company (GPC) also tumbled.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported revenue and guidance that missed forecasts, and its shares sank. Shares of computer maker HP (HPQ) dipped as weak demand for PCs dragged down sales. Shares of KeyCorp (KEY), Zions Bancorporation (ZION), and other regional banks declined.



Intel (INTC) shares jumped as the chipmaker’s CFO gave an upbeat forecast for current quarter sales. Shares of Salesforce (CRM) gained prior to the cloud-based enterprise software maker’s after-the-close earnings report. An analyst upgrade boosted shares of water technology provider Xylem (XYL). Gold prices edged closer to $2,000 per ounce, lifting shares of Newmont Corporation (NEM) and rival gold miners.



Worries about the debt ceiling vote sent the yield on the 10-year Treasury note lower. Oil futures dropped 2% on demand concerns after manufacturing activity in China slumped more than expected. The U.S. dollar was up against the euro but fell to the pound and yen. Major cryptocurrencies traded lower.