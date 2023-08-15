Markets Fall at Midday Amid Interest Rate, Downgrade Worries

Key Takeaways U.S. equities dropped at midday on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, amid concerns about China's economy and a surprise interest rate cut by the country’s central bank, as well as the possibility of more Fed rate hikes in the U.S.

Bank stocks declined as Fitch warned it may have to downgrade dozens of financial firms because of turbulence in the industry.

Shares of D.R. Horton, Lennar, and NVR gained after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway took a stake in the home builders.

U.S. equities sank at midday after weaker-than-expected economic data from China and a surprise interest rate cut by the country’s central bank raised concerns about growth there. A bigger-than-expected jump in U.S. retail sales also added to worries that the Federal Reserve could continue to hike rates to fight inflation. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all lower.

Bank stocks including Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Goldman Sachs (GS) declined as Fitch warned it may have to downgrade dozens of financial firms because of turbulence in the industry.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS) tumbled after the credit card provider announced CEO Roger Hochschild would resign and leave immediately.

First Solar (FSLR) shares sank as the company said it discovered its subcontractors in Malaysia used forced labor to build its solar panels. Shares of PayPal Holdings (PYPL) also declined after activist investor Elliot Investment Management dissolved its stake in the electronic payments firm.

D.R. Horton (DHI) shares advanced, along with Lennar (LEN) and NVR (NVR), after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) announced new positions in the home builders. Berkshire made no changes in its holdings of Paramount Global (PARAA), and shares of the entertainment firm jumped. Nvidia (NVDA) shares gained after a report Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are buying up Nvidia’s chips to boost their reach into artificial intelligence.

Oil futures were down following the news from China. Gold prices are lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed. The U.S. dollar lost ground to the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded in the red.

