Markets Fall at Midday Amid Oil and Interest Rate Concerns

Key Takeaways U.S. equities declined at midday on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 amid worries about higher oil prices and interest rates.

Shares of Illumina and Xylem fell after both firms named new CEOs.

Tesla shares advanced as the EV giant boosted production in China.

U.S. equities began the holiday-shortened week with losses at midday as oil futures spiked when Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary production cuts to boost prices. Bond yields jumped and the U.S. dollar strengthened against the euro, pound, and yen amid concerns about interest rates and the global economy. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all lost ground.

Pultegroup (PHM) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500, and shares of rival home builders sank too, on worries about rising mortgage rates.

Illumina (ILMN) shares dropped after the gene sequencing firm that's in a battle with activist investor Carl Icahn named Agilent Technologies (A) executive Jacob Thaysen as CEO. Shares of Xylem (XYL) fell as the water technology company also made a change in leadership, announcing COO Mathew Pine would be its new CEO.

Tesla (TSLA) led gains on the S&P 500 after the electric vehicle maker boosted production at its Shanghai plant last month.

Warner Bros. Discover (WBD) shares advanced as the entertainment giant gave a positive outlook for full-year free cash flow and debt reduction, despite warning Hollywood strikes would hurt earnings.

Shares of NetApp (NTAP) rose after Susquehanna upgraded the stock and raised the price target on anticipated increased demand for the company’s cloud storage products.

Major cryptocurrencies traded mostly higher.

