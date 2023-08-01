Markets Fall at Midday as Cruise-Line Stocks Drop After Latest Earnings Reports

Key Takeaways U.S. equities fell at midday on Aug. 1, 2023, as optimism about corporate earnings faded following the release of the latest batch of reports.

Cruise-line shares sank as Norwegian Cruise Lines posted weaker-than-expected guidance.

Shares of Caterpillar jumped as dealers stocked up on new equipment and direct-to-customer sales increased.

U.S. equities were down at midday Tuesday as the latest batch of corporate earnings results weren't as strong as those that fueled the market runup in July. The Dow, Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500, and Nasdaq all were lower.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) shares fell as the cruise operator’s guidance for the current quarter, typically the best for its industry, missed analysts’ estimates. Shares of rivals Carnival Corp. (CCL) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) also declined. Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) shares plunged as the mobile computer maker warned current-quarter and full-year sales will fall sharply because of a softening in demand and cautious customer spending.

Shares of Uber Technologies (UBER) tumbled after the ride-sharing firm reported weaker-than-expected sales even as it turned its first operating profit. Sales were short of forecasts at Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP) because of a softer beer market, and shares of the maker of Molson Canadian and Coors slid.

Caterpillar (CAT) was the best-performing stock in the Dow after the big equipment maker’s earnings and revenue soared as dealers stocked up on inventory and direct sales to customers rose. Arista Networks (ANET) shares skyrocketed after the data-center networking equipment maker exceeded quarterly results and guidance as artificial intelligence (AI) demand boosted sales of its cloud networking gear. Shares of Global Payments (GPN) rose as the payment technology company beat earnings and revenue estimates, and raised its guidance on strong consumer spending.

Oil and gold futures fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note advanced. The U.S. dollar was up against the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in negative territory.

