Markets Fall on Earnings and Profit Worries

Key Takeaways U.S. stocks moved lower on April 20, 2023, as a few companies reported lackluster earnings results and Fed officials indicated the possibility of more rate hikes.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted the largest declines, down 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow lost 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively.

Stocks in the energy sector dropped on a decline in oil prices.

Tesla (TSLA) shares tumbled almost 10% after the company reported that price cuts hit its profits. Shares of other electric vehicle makers also lost ground, including Lucid (LCID), Rivian (RIVN), Ford (F), and General Motors (GM).

The technology sector was one of the worst-performing sectors, as shares of Seagate Technology (STX) plunged more than 9% after it missed earnings estimates. Shares of AT&T (T) declined more than 10% on subscriber data, while shares of Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) also moved lower.

One of the best-performing stocks on the S&P 500 was Lam Research (LRCX), as shares of the semiconductor company rose more than 7% after it beat earnings estimates. Shares of DR Horton (DHI) gained more than 5% after the home builder beat earnings expectations and reported higher-than-expected sales, despite higher mortgage rates.

Declining oil prices helped send the energy sector lower, with ConocoPhillips (COP) shares down 1.4%. Shares of ExxonMobil (XOM) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) were lower as well.

Prices of major cryptocurrencies fell, with the price of Bitcoin (BTC/USD) down 2%. The U.S. dollar was flat against the euro and lost ground to the yen. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined.