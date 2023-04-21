Markets Finish Flat to Post Losses for the Week

Key Takeaways Major U.S. equities indexes eked out minor gains on April 21, 2023.

However, the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all posted losses for the full week.

The consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors were among Friday's top performers.



After wavering between gains and losses most of the day following mixed earnings results, the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq finished flat to higher on Friday, April 21, 2023. All three indexes posted losses for the week, with the Dow losing 0.2% to break a four-week streak of gains, while the S&P 500 declined 0.1%, and the Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Consumer discretionary and consumer staples were among the best-performing sectors, with Procter & Gamble (PG) shares up more than 3% after the company reported results that beat estimates. Shares of Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), and Church & Dwight (CHD) also rose.

Mining stocks suffered after Chile announced plans to nationalize its lithium deposits, a key element in electric vehicle batteries, sending shares of SQM (SQM) down more than 18% and Albemarle (ALB) 10% lower.

The financial sector was one of the worst performing, with shares of regional banks U.S. Bancorp (USB), Truist (TFC), and Regions Financial (RF) posting losses. After lower-than-expected subscriber numbers sent shares tumbling earlier in the week, AT&T (T) shares rose more than 3% after HSBC upgraded the telecom carrier's rating to buy. Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) traded higher, lifting the communications sector into positive territory. Lyft (LYFT) shares rose 6% after the rideshare company said that it would lay off 1,200 corporate employees.

Major cryptocurrencies traded lower, with the price of Bitcoin (BTC/USD) falling more than 3% below $28,000, while Ethereum's (ETH/USD) value dropped below $1,900. The U.S. dollar was flat against the euro, yen, and pound. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed. Oil futures moved upward.