Markets Flat Midday After Fed Chair Powell Suggests Rate Hikes Might Not be Over

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were flat at midday on June 28, 2023, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's latest commentary on monetary policy suggested the Fed might not be done raising rates to curb inflation.

Shares of cruise lines were among the market's top performers as robust travel demand and bookings fueled a rally for the sector.

Semiconductor stocks fell following a report that the U.S. is considering restricting exports of AI chips to China.

U.S. equities were flat to higher at midday, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's latest commentary on monetary policy suggested the Fed might not be done raising rates to curb inflation. Speaking at the ECB's Forum on Central Banking in Portugal, Chair Powell said more rate hikes could be needed to tame inflation and that the effects of policy tightening are still uncertain.

Shares of cruise line operators Carnival Corp. (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) were the market's top performers, rising 7% and 6%, respectively. Shares of Carnival were up for the second straight session on the back of a strong earnings report and have almost doubled so far this year, as travel demand and bookings rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Mills (GIS) shares fell after the food processing company posted lower-than-expected sales and declining profit for its fiscal fourth quarter, as the company raised prices and inflation-weary shoppers pulled back. Shares of chipmakers Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also fell following reports that the U.S. was considering restricting exports of AI chips to China.

Tesla (TSLA) shares were up 2% with the carmaker expected to report record quarterly sales in China. Those of Lucid Group (LCID), another EV maker, rose 4%. Netflix (NFLX) shares climbed more than 3% after Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein raised his price target on the stock to $500 from $450, becoming the latest analyst with a bullish price target on the stock.

Crude oil futures rebounded from earlier losses and were up 2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell. The dollar strengthened against the euro, pound, and yen. Major cryptocurrencies traded lower, with the price of Bitcoin down roughly 1%.