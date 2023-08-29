Markets Gain at Midday as Job Openings Boost Optimism Fed Will Ease Rate Hikes

Key Takeaways U.S. equities rose at midday on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, boosted by tech stocks, as new job openings data raised optimism the Fed may ease off monetary tightening.

The tech sector led the advance, with shares of all the FAAMG stocks and Tesla gaining.

Best Buy shares climbed as the electronic retailer beat profit and sales estimates.

U.S. equities continued their winning streak at midday as a report showed job openings fell in July, suggesting the labor market is stabilizing, which is a key factor in the Fed’s assessment of whether to continue raising interest rates. The Nasdaq rose more than 1%, and the Dow and S&P 500 were also up.

Tech stocks helped lead the advance. Shares of all the FAAMG companies were higher. Tesla (TSLA) shares climbed after the electric carmaker made its full self-driving (FSD) update available for vehicles with its latest hardware earlier than expected. Shares of AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ) increased after Citi upgraded the stocks, citing the companies’ ability to sustain their dividends.

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) jumped as the electronics retailer posted better-than-expected results and said it sees the sector stabilizing and possibly growing next year. Catalent (CTLT) shares gained after the biotech firm beat revenue estimates and announced an agreement with activist investor Elliot Investment Management to add new board members and review its business strategy.

Shares of NextEra Energy (NEE), the operator of Florida’s largest electricity provider, dropped amid concerns about power outages as Hurricane Idalia heads for the state’s west coast.

Oil and gold futures moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note tumbled. The U.S. dollar advanced versus the pound, but lost ground to the euro and yen. Prices for most major cryptocurrencies soared after a court ruling paved the way for the first Bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF).