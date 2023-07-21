Markets Gain at Midday, Head for Winning Week on Earnings News

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were up at midday on Friday, July 21, 2023 and on track for a winning week, powered by strong earnings news.

U.S. equities were up at midday and on track for a winning week on enthusiasm over corporate earnings reports. The Dow was headed for a 10-day winning streak, and the S&P 500 was in the green as well. The Nasdaq 100 was higher on its last trading day before the index undergoes rebalancing.

Merck (MRK) was the best-performing stock in the Dow after the pharmaceutical company received positive opinions from European regulators for use of its cancer and cough treatments. Shares of Chevron (CVX) and other energy companies advanced as oil futures jumped more than 1%.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) soared after the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) settled charges with regulators, leading to speculation the company can now complete its planned merger with Donald Trump’s firm that operates his Truth Social social media site.

Shares of CSX (CSX) fell after the railroad operator missed revenue estimates as intermodal shipping volumes dropped. Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) plunged after the advertising firm slashed its full-year organic revenue growth guidance in half.

Gold prices were lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined. The U.S. dollar rose versus the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded higher.

