Markets Gain at Midday on More Signs Inflation is Easing

Key Takeaways Markets bounced back from Thursday's selloff at midday on Friday, July 28, 2023, and were heading for a winning week on the latest report showing inflation easing.

Intel led the Dow higher as cost-cutting helped the chipmaker return to profitability.

ExxonMobil was the latest big energy firm to say profit was hurt by falling oil and gas prices.

After sliding on Thursday, U.S. equities were higher at midday on Friday after the latest report on inflation showed prices continued to ease. The Nasdaq climbed 2%, the S&P 500 advanced more than 1%, and the Dow, which had its 13-day winning streak snapped on Thursday, was up 0.7%. All three were headed for a winning week.

Intel (INTC) was the best-performing stock in the Dow after the chipmaker returned to profitability and gave a stronger-than-anticipated current quarter forecast as it benefited from cost-cutting efforts. T. Rowe Price (TROW) shares rose as stock market gains boosted profits from its assets under management.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) advanced after the insurer beat earnings estimates on higher premiums. Rising demand for its glucose-monitoring device led Dexcom (DXCM) to increase its annual revenue forecast, and shares jumped.

Shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH) sank as the solar power company’s current quarter sales guidance missed estimates because of falling demand in the U.S. Juniper Networks (JNPR) blamed weakness in bookings for its lower-than-expected revenue outlook, and shares of the provider of cloud and networking products tumbled.

ExxonMobil (XOM) shares fell after the energy giant’s profit plunged on lower oil and gas prices. Shares of Mohawk Industries (MHK) declined as the flooring manufacturer blamed higher interest rates and inflation for a drop in profit and sales.

After rising the day before, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped. Oil futures declined and gold prices climbed. The U.S. dollar lost ground versus the euro and pound but rose against the yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded higher.

