Markets Gain Amid Anticipation of a Fed Rate Hike Pause

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were up at midday on Monday, June 12, 2023 amid optimism the Fed will pause its rate hike cycle.

Cruise line shares soared following positive comments from analysts.

Shares of Nasdaq and other exchanges declined after Nasdaq's purchase of Adenza.

U.S. equities were higher at midday amid anticipation the Federal Reserve will pause its months-long interest rate hike cycle when policymakers meet this week. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all gained.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 after Bank of America and JPMorgan upgraded the stock and raised their price targets. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) gained as Bank of America boosted price targets on those stocks as well. An upgrade from Wolfe Research lifted shares of Oracle (ORCL). Intel (INTC) led the Dow higher, with shares up 5%.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics (KNDY) soared after Novartis (NVS) announced it would pay up to $3.5 billion for the biopharma firm. Catalent (CTLT) shares jumped as the contract drug manufacturer reported better-than-expected revenue in its long-delayed fiscal third quarter results.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 as the exchange agreed to purchase risk management and regulatory software maker Adenza for $10.5 billion. Shares of International Exchange (ICE), CME Group (CME), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), and Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) also lost ground.

Regional bank stocks were sinking, with shares of KeyCorp (KEY) and Citizens Financial Group (CFG) tumbling 7%. Kellogg (K) shares fell on suggestions the cereal maker’s involvement at the Tony Awards may cause a consumer backlash.

Oil and gold futures fell, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose. The U.S. dollar was up versus the pound and yen, and little changed against the euro. Trading in major cryptocurrencies was mixed.

