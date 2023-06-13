Key Takeaways U.S. equities rose on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, as cooling inflation increased speculation the Fed won't raise interest rates when policymakers wrap up their meeting tomorrow.

Cruise line shares jumped for a second straight day; Tesla's winning streak continued.

Higher oil and copper prices lifted shares of companies in those sectors.

U.S. equities advanced as the May report on consumer inflation showed the smallest annual increase since March 2021. That boosted optimism the Federal Reserve won’t be raising interest rates when the policymakers announce the results of their two-day meeting tomorrow.



It was the second straight session of solid gains for cruise line stocks, led by a more than 5% jump in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH). Copper futures rose to their highest level in more than a month, lifting shares of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and rival copper miners. Oil futures also posted strong gains, and shares of firms in the energy sector, including Devon Energy (DVN) and Halliburton (HAL), gained. The Dow was led higher by shares of Caterpillar (CAT), Dow (DOW), Intel (INTC), and Amgen (AMGN).

Tesla's Winning Streak Extended

Tesla’s (TSLA) record-setting winning streak continued, with shares climbing for the 13th day in a row. Toyota Motor Company (TM) shares moved up on the carmaker’s new electric vehicle (EV) plans. Shares of Assurant (AIZ) jumped on a Piper Sandler upgrade. Comerica (CMA) shares climbed on the regional bank’s net interest income (NII) forecast. However, shares of Zions Bancorporation (ZION) tumbled after the bank indicated its net investment income was decreasing.



Salesforce (CRM) was the worst-performing stock in the Dow as competitor (ORCL) announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) service for the cloud. Shares of Biogen (BIIB) sank following the biopharma company’s board shakeup. Apple (AAPL) shares dropped after UBS downgraded the stock on concerns about iPhone sales.

Gold Falls, Treasuries Gain

Gold prices slid. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note moved higher. The U.S. dollar picked up ground on the yen, but fell to the euro and pound. Most major cryptocurrencies traded in positive territory.