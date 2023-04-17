Markets Gain to Start Busy Week of Earnings

Key Takeaways Major U.S. equities indexes edged higher on April 17, 2023, kicking off a week that will feature earnings reports from some of the world's largest companies.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all finished Monday's session around 0.3% higher.

M&T Bank (MTB) shares jumped nearly 8% following positive financial results.

M&T Bank (MTB) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500, with shares rising 7.8% after the company reported earnings that beat expectations. It was joined by Enphase Energy (ENPH), as its stock price jumped 7.7% after the solar power company received a credit upgrade for its international growth. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shares climbed 7.2% after it announced that it would launch a new streaming service.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) finished 69.7% higher after the maker of intestinal inflammatory disease treatments said that it will be acquired by Merck (MRK) for $10.8 billion. Merck shares lost 0.3%.

Drugmaker Moderna's (MRNA) stock price dropped 8.3% after results from its cancer vaccine trials with Merck suggested that approval for the treatment could be lengthy. Shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) declined 2.7% on news that Samsung was considering making Microsoft's Bing the default search engine for its phones.

State Street Shares Decline on Earnings Miss

State Street (STT) posted the largest declines of any stock on the S&P 500, with shares dropping 9% after the financial firm reported an earnings miss and revealed that its deposits were down by nearly $12 billion. Charles Schwab (SCHW) also reported a decline in deposits, but its positive earnings helped boost shares 4%.

Oil futures were down nearly 2%. Most major cryptocurrencies traded lower, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC/USD) fell 0.5% to below $29,500. The U.S. dollar index was up more than 0.5%. The 10-year Treasury note yield rose.