Markets Head Toward Losing Day and Week Amid Worries About Economic Growth

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were headed for a losing day and week at midday on Friday, June 23, 2023 amid concerns higher interest rates could slow economic growth.

Tesla shares slid after a third downgrade in three days.

Copper futures plunged, dragging down shares of Freeport-McMoRan and other miners.

U.S. equities were heading for a losing day and week amid concerns higher interest rates could cause a slowdown in economic growth. At midday the Dow and S&P 500 fell more than 0.5%, and the Nasdaq lost 1%.

Almost all the stocks in the Dow were in the red. Tech stocks, which helped fuel recent market advances, turned lower. Tesla (TSLA) shares slumped as the electric carmaker’s stock received a third downgrade in as many days. Shares of Salesforce (CRM) dipped 2%, and shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) dropped 1%.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) was the worst performing stock in the S&P 500, and shares of other copper miners sank along with the price of the metal. Starbucks (SBUX) shares declined as workers at 150 unionized stores announced a strike in a dispute over the coffee chain’s Pride display policies.

Shares of CarMax (KMX) jumped as the biggest U.S. used car retailer beat profit and sales forecasts. Darden Restaurants (DRI) shares increased after several analysts boosted the stock’s price target. Shares of Merck (MRK) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) added 0.5%, making them the Dow leaders.

Oil futures tumbled. Gold prices climbed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down. The U.S. dollar was up versus the euro, pound, and yen. Major cryptocurrencies traded higher, with the price of Bitcoin exceeding $30,000.

