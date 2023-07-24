Markets Higher at Midday as Rising Crude Prices Boost Oil Industry Stocks

Key Takeaways The earnings-fueled stock market rally continued at midday on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Chevron shares climbed as the oil giant reported better-than-expected results and crude futures rose.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza were up as the pizza chain beat earnings estimates, boosted by its overseas business.

U.S. equities started the new week higher at midday, with the Dow heading for its 11th-straight winning session, boosted by strong second quarter earnings news.

Becton Dickinson (BDX) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 after U.S. regulators gave clearance to the medical device maker’s updated infusion system. Shares of Chevron (CVX) led the Dow higher as the energy giant said it expects to report a better-than-expected profit and waived the retirement age limit for CEO Michael Wirth. Chevron and other oil industry firms also got a boost from a rise in crude futures.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) shares soared after the movie theater chain filed a revised stock conversion proposal and posted its best weekend box office in four years. Shares of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) were up as the pizza chain beat earnings estimates, boosted by its overseas business. Alphabet (GOOGL) shares advanced ahead of its earnings report this week.

American Express (AXP) shares dropped after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock and cut the target price on student debt headwinds. Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) sank after the drug maker scrapped a Phase 3 study of its experimental blood cancer treatment, saying it wouldn’t be effective.

Gold prices were down. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed. The U.S. dollar rose versus the euro and pound, but fell to the yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded lower.

