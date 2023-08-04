Markets Higher Midday After Upbeat Earnings, July Jobs Report

Published August 04, 2023
Amazon

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. equities were higher at midday on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, on the back of strong earnings reports.
  • Shares of Amazon surged over 10% after the ecommerce giant posted its biggest earnings beat since 2020.
  • Apple shares weighed on the tech sector with its stock price down 3% after reporting lower iPhone and iPad sales.

U.S. equities were higher at midday on the back of strong earnings reports from Amazon and others, and after a cooler-than-expected July jobs report raised optimism the Fed could ease back on its campaign of rate hikes to cool inflation. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all higher.

Amazon (AMZN) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500, with shares surging over 10% after the ecommerce giant posted its biggest earnings beat since 2020, with earnings per share (EPS) almost double analysts' expectations, with ad revenue helping offset slower cloud services growth.

Shares of Booking.com parent Booking Holdings (BKNG) jumped almost 10% as robust travel demand boosted the company's sales in the latest quarter. This lifted shares of rival Expedia, which rose 4.5% after tumbling up to 18% yesterday after the company's bookings and sales missed estimates.

However, Apple (AAPL) shares weighed on the tech sector with its stock price down roughly 3% after the tech giant reported lower iPhone and iPad sales for the latest quarter, but beat estimates on EPS.

Shares of cybersecurity company Fortinet (FTNT) plunged 24% as the company lowered its revenue forecast on the back of weak IT spending. Shares of medical equipment company ResMed (RMD) also tumbled more than 16% as the company missed earnings expectations due to higher manufacturing costs.

Bond yields retreated, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note down more than 10 basis points to 4.08%, after hitting its highest level since early November yesterday after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the nation's credit rating earlier this week.

The price of WTI crude gained 1.3% to $82.60 per barrel. The U.S. dollar fell against the euro, pound, and yen. Prices of major cryptocurrencies were flat.

