Markets Jump at Midday on Jobs Report, Senate Debt Ceiling Vote

Key Takeaways Markets soared at midday on Friday following Senate passage of the debt ceiling bill and the Labor Department's jobs report showing more jobs were added to the economy than expected last month.

The biggest gainers and losers in the S&P 500 were tied to a report about Amazon wireless.

Lululemon and MongoDB shares jumped as both posted better-than-expected results.

U.S. equities soared following a better-than-expected report on job creation in May, and Senate passage of the bill to raise the federal debt ceiling and prevent a potential government default. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all up more than 1%.

Almost all of the stocks in the Dow rose, led by 3M (MMM) and Caterpillar (CAT). The biggest movers in the S&P 500 were being driven by a report that Amazon (AMZN) is looking to provide wireless services to its Prime members. DISH Network (DISH) was leading the index, while T-Mobile US (TMUS), AT&T (T), and Verizon Communications (VZ) were the top laggards.

Shares of DuPont (DD) and spinoffs Chemours (CC) and Corteva (CTVA) gained after the three settled claims over chemicals in drinking water. Shares of chemical maker Dow (DOW) also advanced. Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and MongoDB (MDB) both beat profit and sales estimates and raised their guidance, and shares skyrocketed.

The debt ceiling vote boosted oil futures. Gold futures fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note increased on the strong jobs report, which also lifted the U.S. dollar versus the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded in the green.

