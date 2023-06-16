Markets Little Changed Midday but on Track for Weekly Gains Heading into Holiday

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were little changed at midday on Friday, June 16, 2023, but on track for a winning week heading into the holiday weekend.

Domino's Pizza was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 for a second-straight session.

CAVA Group shares sank after doubling in their debut yesterday.

U.S. equities were slightly lower at midday on Friday, but on track for a winning week. The market was volatile with quadruple witching day and ahead of the long Juneteenth holiday weekend.

Consumer staples stocks were among the biggest gainers on the major averages. Shares of Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald’s (MCD), and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) rose 1%. Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 for a second day in a row following an upgrade from Stifel.

Adobe shares rose after reporting its sales are getting a boost from artificial intelligence (AI) demand. iRobot Corporation (IRBT) shares soared as U.K. regulators approved Amazon’s (AMZN) purchase of the Roomba maker. Shares of West Pharmaceuticals (WST) jumped on a Bank of America upgrade.

Steel Dynamics (STLD) shares fell as the steel products manufacturer’s guidance came in below forecasts. Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) dropped as CFO Christine McCarthy resigned amid reports of conflicts with CEO Bob Iger. After doubling on their first day of trading yesterday, shares of CAVA Group (CAVA) tumbled.

Oil futures advanced. Gold prices were little changed. The 10-year Treasury note was higher. The U.S. dollar gained on the euro and yen, but slipped versus the pound. Most major cryptocurrencies traded higher.

