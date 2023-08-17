Markets Little Changed Midday After Mixed Earnings Results as Treasury Yields Spike

Mack Wilowski
Published August 17, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • U.S. equities were little changed and mixed midday on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, after the latest earnings reports.
  • Shares of CVS tumbled 9% after Blue Shield of California, a health insurance provider, said it would drop the company's pharmacy services.
  • Shares of Cisco Systems rose 4% after the tech company beat profit and revenue estimates for the latest quarter.
  • Treasury yields spiked, with the yield on the 10-year note above 4.3%, the highest level since late 2007.

U.S. equities were little changed in midday trading Thursday, after mixed earnings results from the latest companies to report. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq vacillated between gains and losses.

Shares of health retailer CVS Health Corp. (CVS) tumbled 9% after Blue Shield of California, a health insurance provider serving 4.5 million customers throughout the state, said it would drop the company's pharmacy services. Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), health insurer Cigna Corp. (CI), and medical device maker Resmed (RMD) were also lower following the news.

Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) gained 4% after the tech company beat profit and revenue estimates for the latest quarter, boosted by higher product orders and AI investments. Shares of Discover Financial Systems (DFS) rebounded more than 3% after tumbling early in the week following the departure of CEO Roger Hochschild.

Treasury yields surged, with the yield on the 10-year note above 4.3%, the highest level since late 2007. Yields on benchmark 10-year British gilts and German bunds also rose to their highest in 15 years.

Crude oil prices rallied, with WTI crude more than 1% higher at $80.50 per barrel. The U.S. dollar weakened against the euro, pound, and yen. Prices of major cryptocurrencies were sharply lower, with the price of Bitcoin down 3.3% at just below $28,000.

