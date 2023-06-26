Markets Little Changed Midday to Start the Last Trading Week of 2023's First Half

Key Takeaways Markets were little changed on June 26, 2023 heading into the last trading week of the month, quarter, and first half.

Cruise line shares sank following Carnival Corporation's earnings release.

Semiconductor stocks made solid gains.

U.S. equities were little changed at midday on Monday heading into the last trading week of the month, quarter, and first half. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were off less than 0.2%.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 following the release of its earnings report, and shares of rival cruise operators sank as well. Shares of Pfizer (PFE) dropped after the drug maker said it was ending development of an oral obesity and diabetes treatment.

Tesla (TSLA) shares declined as Goldman Sachs became the latest firm to downgrade the stock. Shares of defense contractors Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) lost ground. Amgen (AMGN) shares dipped 2%, leading the Dow lower.

Semiconductor stocks were among the biggest gainers, with shares of Qualcomm (QCOM), Applied Materials (AMAT), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), and Intel (INTC) all up. Moderna (MRNA) shares advanced on an upgrade from UBS. Shares of Welltower (WELL) gained after Raymond James raised the price target on the stock.

Oil futures were little changed. Gold prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped. The U.S. dollar fell versus the euro, pound and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded lower.

