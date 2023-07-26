Markets Mixed and Little Changed at Midday Ahead of Fed Decision

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were mixed and little changed at midday on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, ahead of the Fed's decision on interest rates.

Microsoft shares fell as the software firm's outlook missed estimates following a slowdown in its Azure cloud and Windows PC businesses.

Alphabet shares advanced as Google ad sales improved.

U.S. equities were mixed and little changed at midday Wednesday ahead of a decision from the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

It’s expected policymakers will boost rates by 25 basis points (bps) after pausing last month to gauge how previous moves impacted inflation. The Dow held on to small gains, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped.

Microsoft (MSFT) was the worst-performing stock in the Dow as the software giant’s current quarter revenue guidance missed estimates. Growth in its Azure cloud and Windows PC businesses slowed, and it gave details on the costs of its moves into artificial intelligence (AI).

Snap (SNAP) also warned about weak ad demand impacting current quarter revenue, and shares of the Snapchat parent tumbled. The 2023 revenue outlook from Texas Instruments (TXN) was less than anticipated, and shares of the chipmaker also fell.

Shares of Robert Half (RHI) sank after the HR consulting firm said second quarter profit and sales were hurt by clients reducing hiring. CoStar Group (CSGP) shares dropped as well as the commercial real estate site lowered its full-year revenue guidance because of expected lower property transaction volume.

Alphabet (GOOGL) shares jumped after the tech company posted better-than-expected revenue as Google ad sales rose. The tech company also said long-time CFO Ruth Porat will become CIO and President.

Shares of Union Pacific (UNP) took off as the freight train operator named former COO Jim Vena as its new CEO. Increasing plane deliveries lifted shares of Boeing (BA). Shares of Chubb (CB) advanced as the insurer posted record revenue on higher property and casualty underwriting.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined. Oil futures were down. Gold prices gained. The U.S. dollar lost ground to the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded higher.

