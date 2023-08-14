Markets Mixed at Midday Ahead of More Earnings Reports, Consumer Data

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were mixed at midday on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, ahead of key earnings reports and consumer spending data.

Steel company shares jumped after U.S. Steel turned down a takeover bid by Cleveland-Cliffs.

Shares of Tesla declined after the electric carmaker said it was lowering prices in China.

U.S. equities were mixed at midday ahead of several key second quarter earnings reports and new data on consumer spending due later in the week. The Dow was down slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq made gains.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) shares advanced after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock and raised the price target, saying shares are attractive following a recent pullback. Shares of PayPal (PYPL) were up as the payments provider chose Intuit (INTU) executive Alex Chriss as its new CEO.

Shares of Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Nucor (NUE) climbed after U.S. Steel (X) turned down a $7.3 billion takeover bid by Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), saying it will look at other offers. The decision boosted optimism that consolidation in the industry will raise steel prices. U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs shares both increased. Eli Lilly (LLY) shares rose as the drugmaker announced it had completed the purchase of Versanis Bio and Sigilon Therapeutics.

Fortrea Holdings (FTRE) shares slumped as the life sciences company said earnings fell more than 50% and revenue was flat in its first quarterly report since being spun off by Lab Corp (LH). Shares of Paramount Global (PARA) fell amid concerns Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) will announce today it has reduced its stake in the entertainment firm. Tesla (TSLA) shares dropped as the electric carmaker cut prices in China.

Oil and gold futures were lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed. The U.S. dollar was higher versus the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded in a tight range.

