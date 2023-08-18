Markets Mixed at Midday Amid Concerns About China's Property Market, Evergrande Bankruptcy

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were mixed at midday on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, amid concerns about China’s property market after Chinese real estate giant Evergrande filed for bankruptcy.

Shares of discount retailer Ross Stores rose after reporting results that beat estimates as inflation drove cost-conscious consumers to its stores.

Keysight Technologies led a selloff in tech stocks after its outlook fell short of expectations, citing a challenging macroeconomic environment.



U.S. equities fell at midday as concerns about China's property market rose after Evergrande Group, one of China's biggest developers, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy. The Dow moved up, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell. All three of the major indexes were headed for weekly losses.

Ross Stores (ROST) led gains on the S&P 500 after reporting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue as inflation drove customers to its discount stores. Dollar General (DG) shares also gained.

Generac Holdings (GNRC) shares moved higher following news that a Swedish national pension fund increased its holdings in the generator equipment maker. Applied Materials (AMAT) shares also moved up after the chip tool maker said it expects fourth-quarter profits to increase on government spending and demand for artificial intelligence.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS), maker of testing equipment, saw its shares plunge after its fourth-quarter outlook came short of what analysts were expecting, citing a challenging macroeconomic environment. Other tech stocks also weighed on the index, with Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) losing ground.

OiI futures fell and major cryptocurrencies plunged, with the price of Bitcoin falling more than 7%. Gold prices moved higher. The dollar rose against the euro, fell against the yen and was flat versus the pound.