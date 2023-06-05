Markets Mixed at Midday as Apple Shares Trade at an All-Time High

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were mixed at midday on Monday, June 5, 2023, with Apple helping to boost the tech sector.

Apple shares hit an all-time high ahead of the expected introduction of a mixed-reality headset.

EPAM Systems shares sank after the firm cut its outlook as customer spending dropped.

U.S. equities were mixed at midday on Monday as Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) boosted the tech sector, while a report showing the U.S. services industry expanded less than expected last month damped overall market gains. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were higher, while the Dow was lower.

Apple shares traded at an all-time high as the tech giant is set to introduce a new mixed-reality headset, which some are calling its biggest launch since the iPhone. Shares of Tesla jumped after the electric vehicle maker’s sales in China soared 142% in May. Alphabet (GOOGL) shares climbed 2%.

Shares of Ford (F) and Dominion Energy (D) rose on analyst upgrades. Dexcom (DXCM) shares were up on a new report indicating the diabetes monitoring devices market will “see incredible growth” by 2030.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 as the engineering software firm cut its outlook because customers have become “cautious.” Shares of MarkeAxxess Holdings (MKTX) slumped after the electronic trading platform reported average daily trading volume dropped in May. 3M (MMM) shares dipped after a judge delayed the start of a trial over so-called “forever chemicals” as the company and the city of Stuart, Fla. continue settlement talks.

General Motors (GM) shares declined as the automaker announced it would spend more than $1 billion to build new heavy-duty pickup trucks. Shares of KeyCorp (KEY) and other regional banks were down.

Oil futures advanced after Saudi Arabia said it would make more production cuts. Gold prices were higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed. The U.S. dollar gained against the pound, but lost ground to the euro and yen. Major cryptocurrencies traded lower.

