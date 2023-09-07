Markets Mixed at Midday as Tech Stocks Slump

Key Takeaways Markets were mixed at midday on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, as tech stocks slumped, dragged down by shares of Apple.

Apple shares continued to fall following reports that China is cracking down on the use of iPhones by government workers.

Shares of Meta Platforms gained after Morgan Stanley said the social media giant could post a profit of $20 per share next year because of strong ad sales.

Markets were mixed at midday as tech stocks slumped, dragged down by shares of Apple (AAPL) following reports that China is cracking down on the use of iPhones by government workers. The Down was slightly higher, while the S&P 500 was lower, and the Nasdaq lost over 1%.

Seagate Technology (STX) shares dipped after Barclays downgraded the stock, pointing to weaker hard disk drive demand. Shares of Rollins (ROL) sank as the parent of Orkin and other pest-control brands announced a public offering of 38.72 million shares by major investor LOR, Inc.

FMC (FMC) shares also dropped, among those leading losses on the S&P 500, as Blue Orca shorted the stock, pointing to issues with the chemical maker’s patents that have opened it up to more competition.

Shares of Meta Platforms (META) gained after Morgan Stanley said the social media giant could post a profit of $20 per share next year because of strong ad sales. WestRock (WRK) shares jumped as Irish packaging products manufacturer Smurfit Kappa indicated it is in talks to buy its U.S. rival.

Constellation Energy (CEG) shares and those of other Eastern U.S. power suppliers rose as the region continues to bake in a late summer heat wave.

Oil and gold futures were down slightly. The 10-year Treasury note was little changed. The U.S. dollar advanced versus the euro and pound but fell to the yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded higher.

