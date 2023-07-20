Markets Mixed at Midday on Weaker Earnings Reports

Key Takeaways U.S. equites were mixed at midday on July 20, 2023 as weak earnings news, especially in the tech sector, held back gains.

Tesla shares slumped after the electric carmaker’s operating margin dropped, and CEO Elon Musk indicated the company might have to continue cutting prices to spur demand.

Homebuilder stocks sank as June home sales tumbled.

U.S. equities were mixed at midday as the string of strong corporate earnings reports that have fueled the recent rally stumbled, especially in the tech sector The Dow was higher, but the S&P 500 fell, and the Nasdaq lost 1%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 after the credit card provider missed profit estimates and said it was being investigated by regulators for incorrectly classifying some credit cards. Tesla (TSLA) shares slumped after the electric carmaker’s operating margin dropped, and CEO Elon Musk indicated the company might have to continue cutting prices to spur demand. Shares of Netflix (NFLX) dipped as the biggest streaming service’s sales were short of forecasts.

Equifax (EFX) shares sank after the credit rating service cut its outlook, citing a weak mortgage market. Shares of PulteGroup (PHM) and other homebuilders tumbled as home sales in June plunged.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) led the Dow higher as the pharmaceutical and medical products manufacturer beat earnings and revenue estimates and raised its full-year outlook on higher demand for its medtech products. IBM (IBM) shares advanced after the tech company posted better-than-expected profit as productivity rose and demand for its AI products climbed. Zion Bancorporation (ZION) shares jumped after the regional bank reported a big jump in deposits.

Oil futures were little changed. Gold prices declined. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note soared. The U.S. dollar advanced on the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red.

