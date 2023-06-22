Markets Mixed Midday With Tech Stocks Lifting the Nasdaq

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were mixed at midday on June 22, 2023, with tech stocks helping to boost the Nasdaq.

Shares of Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Salesforce gained.

Oil futures sank, and shares of crude producing companies fell with them.

U.S. equities were mixed at midday, with tech stocks helping lift the Nasdaq 0.5%. The S&P 500 was up slightly, while the Dow was down.

Amazon (AMZN) shares jumped following a report it might buy British online grocer Ocado Group. Shares of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Salesforce (CRM) rose 1%. NRG Energy (NRG) shares took off after the power provider indicated it would boost share buybacks and shake up its board following criticism by activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

Expedia (EXPE) shares advanced after B. Riley initiated coverage on the stock with a ”buy” rating. FedEx (FDX) shares bounced back after yesterday’s post-earnings report selloff.

Oil futures tumbled, sending shares of Chevron (CVX), Marathon Oil (MRO), and other crude producers lower. FactSet Research Systems (FDS) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 after the software maker said full-year revenue would be at the low end of its guidance.

Shares of Boeing (BA) and other firms that are supplied by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) dropped as Spirit suspended production in its Kansas plant because of an upcoming strike. Spirit shares sank as well.

Prices for gold and other precious metals declined. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed, and the U.S. dollar gained on the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies continued their rally from yesterday.

