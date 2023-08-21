Markets Mixed in Midday Trading as Tech Stocks Surge

Key Takeaways U.S. equity markets were mixed in midday trading on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 as tech stocks surged and Treasury yields rose.

Shares of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks surged 17% after reporting higher-than-expected earnings on robust demand.

Moderna shares rose more than 8% after a government official urged Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots this fall.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit a new 15-year high of 4.35%, as traders assessed the possibility of more Fed rate hikes.

U.S. equity markets were mixed in midday trading Monday as tech stocks rallied and Treasury yields rose. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were higher, while the Dow fell.

Shares of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks (PANW) led gains on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, with shares surging 17% after reporting higher-than-expected earnings and receiving an upgrade from Bank of America on strong demand. ZScaler (ZS), Crowdstrike (CRWD), and Fortinet (FTNT) shares also gained.

Moderna (MRNA) shares rose more than 8% after a government official urged Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots this fall. Nvidia (NVDA) shares climbed after HSBC upped its price target for the stock by 80% ahead of the company's earnings report on Wednesday.

Broadcom (AVGO) shares advanced more than 2% after U.K. regulators approved the company's $69 billion purchase of cloud computing company VMware (VMW).

Estee Lauder (EL) shares fell 3.5%, continuing their slide after the company lowered its earnings outlook as consumers in the U.S. and China pulled back on discretionary expenses.

Treasury yields continued their upward climb, with the yield on the 10-year note hitting a new 15-year high of 4.35%, as traders assessed the possibility of more rate hikes by the Fed.

Crude oil prices rose slightly, with WTI crude trading just under $82 per barrel. The U.S. dollar fell against the euro and pound, but rose against the yen. Prices of major cryptocurrencies fell, with the price of Bitcoin down more than 1% below $26,000, its lowest in two months.