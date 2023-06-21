Markets Mixed Midday After Fed Chair Powell's Comments on Interest Rate Hikes

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were mixed at midday on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 as Fed Chair Powell told Congress interest rates need to go higher to fight inflation.

Tech stocks sank, with shares of Apple, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet lower.

Higher oil prices lifted shares of crude producers and oilfield services firms.

U.S. equities at midday were mixed as Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a House panel that he expects more interest rate hikes ahead because getting inflation under control “has a long way to go.” The Dow was slightly higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined.

Tech stocks, which are less attractive when borrowing costs rise, dropped. All the FAAMG stocks were down. Shares of Salesforce (CRM) and Tesla (TSLA) sank. Shares of companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, including Intel (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Nvidia (NVDA), dipped.

Shares of FedEx (FDX) retreated after the package delivery giant missed quarterly sales forecasts. Teleflex (TFX) shares slumped on an analyst downgrade.

Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) gained after the discount retail chain gave a bullish long-term outlook. Rising oil futures lifted shares of APA (APA), Devon Energy (DVN), ConocoPhillips (COP), and other producers, along with oilfield services providers Baker Hughes (BKR), Halliburton (HAL), and SLB (SLB). Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) and rival big construction equipment providers Deere & Co. (DE) and United Rentals (URI) advanced.

Copper prices climbed, but those of gold and other precious metals declined. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose following Powell’s comments. The U.S. dollar was up versus the pound and yen, but fell to the euro. Prices for most major cryptocurrencies skyrocketed, with the price of Bitcoin jumping 11% and Ether adding 7%.

