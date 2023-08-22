Markets Mixed Midday as Bank Stocks Face Pressure After Downgrades

Key Takeaways U.S. equity markets were mixed in midday trading on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 as bank stocks lost ground after S&P downgraded several U.S. banks.

U.S. equity markets were mixed in midday trading Tuesday amid weakness from bank stocks after S&P downgraded several U.S. banks. The Dow and S&P 500 fell, while the Nasdaq was slightly higher.

Shares of regional banks Zions Bancorp (ZION) and Regions Financial Corp (RF) fell more than 3% after S&P downgraded the credit ratings of several lenders including KeyCorp (KEY), Comerica (CMA), Valley National Bancorp (VLY), UMB Financial (UMBF), and Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), citing liquidity concerns. This also affected shares of Charles Schwab (SCHW), which fell more than 4%.

Shares of Target (TGT) fell almost 4% after the big-box retailer lowered its full-year outlook after a disappointing second-quarter earnings report.

Hasbro (HAS) shares rose 7% after Bank of America, Stifel Nicolaus, and Argus raised price targets on the stock, citing opportunities in the leisure and entertainment industry after Hasbro said it would launch a new entertainment division last week.

Shares of Lowe's Companies (LOW) jumped almost 4% after the home improvement retailer said profit and sales fell less than expected in the quarter ended Aug. 4, thanks to growth in online sales and demand from home professionals.

Moderna (MRNA) shares were up another 4% after surging yesterday following a report that the Biden administration plans to encourage Americans to get the latest COVID-19 booster shots for the fall as cases rise.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged lower at 4.33%. Crude oil prices fell slightly, with WTI crude trading just under $80 a barrel. The dollar strengthened against the euro and pound, but fell against the yen. Cryptocurrency prices continued their slide, with the price of Bitcoin near $26,000.