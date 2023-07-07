Markets Mixed Midday as Job Growth Slows

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were mixed at midday on Friday, July 7, 2023 after the government's June jobs report showed job creation slowed.

Solar power stocks gained after First Solar secured a $1 billion credit facility.

Levi Strauss cut its full-year outlook, and shares plunged.

U.S. equities were mixed and heading for a losing week, after the government's June jobs report showed job creation slowed, but likely not enough to keep the Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The Dow was slightly lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted small gains.

First Solar (FSLR) shares advanced after the solar panel maker got a $1 billion revolving credit facility. Enphase Energy (ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) shares climbed as well. Caterpillar (CAT) was the best-performing stock in the Dow, and shares of big construction equipment providers Deere & Company (DE) and United Rentals (URI) were up as well.

Falling U.S. crude stockpiles pushed oil futures higher, and that boosted shares of producers such as Phillips 66 (PSX), and oilfield services firms. Mining stocks, including Newmont Corporation (NEM) and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), jumped along with prices for gold and other metals.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) shares plummeted as the jeans maker cut its full-year guidance. Drug maker stocks slumped as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of Biogen’s (BIIB) Alzheimer’s treatment didn’t boost shares of the biotech firm. Also declining were shares of Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), and Eli Lilly (LLY).

Gold prices rose. The 10-year Treasury note was down. The U.S. dollar lost ground to the euro, pound, and yen. Trading in major cryptocurrencies was mixed.