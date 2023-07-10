Markets Mixed Midday With Second Quarter Earnings Season Set to Kick Off

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were mixed at midday on Monday, July 10, 2023 with second quarter earnings season set to start.

Brick-and-mortar retailers posted gains to start the week.

Tech stocks fell, pulled down by Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet.

U.S. equities began the week mixed at midday ahead of the start of the second quarter earnings season. The Dow was higher by 0.4%, while the S&P 500 was little changed and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%.

Brick-and-mortar retailers posted gains, with shares of Home Depot (HD), Nike (NKE), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), and Walmart (WMT) up. Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) shares took off as the consumer products maker exceeded quarterly profit and sales estimates after cutting inventory and improving its working capital. Electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker (FSR) announced a $340 million convertible bond offering, and shares jumped.

Tech stocks stumbled, as shares of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL) all declined. FMC Corporation (FMC) shares plunged after the agricultural chemicals maker cut its guidance. Shares of rival Corteva (CTVA) dipped as well. International Paper (IP) shares lost ground on an analyst downgrade and price target reduction.

Oil futures were little changed. Gold prices dropped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped. The U.S. dollar was up versus the pound, but down against the euro and yen. Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed.