Markets on Track for Winning Day and Week on Inflation, Earnings News

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were up at midday on Friday, July 14, 2023, and heading for a winning week following inflation and earnings news.

UnitedHealth led the Dow and S&P 500 higher on its strong earnings report.

Shares of streaming services were down as Hollywood actors went on strike.

U.S. equities were heading for a winning day and week at midday as positive reports on inflation and strong earnings boosted enthusiasm for stocks. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all in positive territory.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was the best-performing stock in the Dow and S&P 500 on its earnings report. The news also lifted shares of rival health insurers. Better-than-expected quarterly numbers sent shares of Wells Fargo (WFC) higher as well. Nvidia (NVDA) shares jumped following an analyst upgrade.

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) gained after a report the two will consider selling cloud gaming rights in the U.K. in order to win approval for their planned merger. Microsoft also got an upgrade from UBS. Eli Lilly (LLY) shares rose as the drug maker purchased privately-held biopharma firm Versanis to boost its portfolio of obesity treatments.

State Street Corporation (STT) shares plunged after the financial firm missed estimates for revenue and net interest income. Nokia (NOK) and Ericsson (ERIC) American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) sank as the telecom equipment makers warned about slowing sales. Shares of Paramount Global (PARA) and other streaming services dropped as the union representing actors went on strike, joining writers in the first dual-industry walkout in 63 years.

Oil futures were lower, gold futures were little changed. The 10-year Treasury note climbed. The U.S. dollar was up against the pound and yen, but lost ground to the euro. Prices for most major cryptocurrencies increased.

