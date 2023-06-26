Markets Open Last Week of Q2 in the Red as Tech Stocks Slide

Key Takeaways U.S. equities fell on Monday, June 26, 2023, opening the last week of the second quarter in negative territory as tech stocks fell.

Tesla shares dropped on the fourth downgrade of the stock in four days.

Oil company stocks advanced along with the price of crude.

U.S. equities began the last week of the second quarter lower, pulled down by a drop in tech stocks. The Nasdaq dipped more than 1%.



All the FAAMG stocks were lower. Shares of Tesla (TSLA) tumbled as Goldman Sachs became the fourth firm in the past four days to downgrade the stock. The recent excitement over artificial intelligence (AI) cooled somewhat, with shares of Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) sliding.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) shares sank as the cruise line’s current quarter guidance was below expectations. The news dragged down shares of rivals Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL). Pfizer (PFE) announced it was halting development of an oral treatment for obesity and diabetes, and its shares dropped.



Oil futures gained as concerns about Russian supplies eased when a possible military uprising against Moscow was averted. That boosted shares of Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and other producers, as well as oilfield services providers.

An upgrade from UBS lifted shares of Moderna (MRNA). Welltower (WELL) shares rose when Raymond James increased the price target on the stock.



Gold prices were up. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell. The U.S. dollar lost ground to the euro, pound and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded in negative territory.