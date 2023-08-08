Markets Plunge at Midday After Bank Downgrades

Key Takeaways U.S. equities sank at midday on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, following bank downgrades by Moody's and as credit card debt hit a record.

Shares of major banks, as well as smaller ones, tumbled after the downgrades.

Eli Lilly shares and Novo Nordisk ADRs set record highs amid enthusiasm for potential sales of obesity drugs.

U.S. equities plunged at midday after Moody’s downgraded several small- and medium-sized banks, and warned it may cut its ratings on larger firms. Moody’s pointed to higher costs for funding, potential regulatory capital weaknesses, and rising concerns about the risks related to the struggling commercial real estate market. In addition, consumer credit card balances surpassed $1 trillion for the first time. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all down more than 1%.

Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C) plunged 3%. Shares of regional banks, including Citizens Financial Group (CFG) and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), tumbled.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) shares cratered after the maker of ingredients, flavors, and scents cut its outlook because of falling consumer demand. Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) sank as the packing products manufacturer also warned about weak demand.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and boosted its guidance as demand for its diabetes drug, Mounjaro, soared. Shares hit an all-time high, as did American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Novo Nordisk after research showed that along with weight loss, its drug Wegovy reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.

Shares of Fox Corporation (FOXA) advanced after the media company posted better-than-expected profit and sales, boosted by a rise in affiliate fees and gains in ad revenue from streaming service Tubi. Organon (OGN) shares jumped as sales of the company’s oral contraceptive drug, Nexplanon, increased following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs abortion decision.

Oil and gold futures fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down. The U.S. dollar advanced against the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded higher.

