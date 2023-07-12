Markets Power Higher at Midday as Consumer Inflation Eases

Key Takeaways U.S. equities took off at midday on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, after a report showing consumer inflation rose less than expected in June.

Tech stocks, which benefit from lower interest rates, were among the big winners.

Domino's Pizza shares soared after a deal to put its menu on Uber's food delivery apps.

U.S. equities jumped at midday after the Labor Department reported consumer inflation rose less than expected last month. That raised optimism the Fed might be able to ease back on raising interest rates. The Nasdaq was up 1%, and the Dow and S&P 500 were higher as well. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slumped.

Tech stocks, which become more attractive when borrowing costs fall, advanced. All the FAAMG stocks were up. Shares of Tesla (TSLA) added 1%. Nvidia (NVDA) shares gained on a report the chipmaker is in talks with British firm Arm to be an anchor investor in Arm's U.S. initial public offering (IPO). Broadcom (AVGO) shares traded at a record high after British regulators approved the firm’s purchase of VMWare (VMW).

The inflation news lifted shares of retailers and home builders. Oil futures rose, boosting shares of Chevron (CVX) and other producers. Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 after the pizza chain struck a deal with Uber Technologies (UBER) to list its menu on Uber Eats and Postmates food delivery apps.

Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) dropped on a Bank of America downgrade. A Wolfe Research downgrade sent shares of transportation firm RXO (RXO) lower. Lucid Group (LCID) shares plunged as the luxury electric vehicle maker’s second quarter deliveries fell well short of estimates. Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and rival health insurers declined.

Gold prices climbed. The U.S. dollar sank versus the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green.

